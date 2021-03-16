Bounty hunter shot while serving warrant

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A bounty hunter was shot Monday night while attempting to serve a warrant in Chula Vista, and police were still searching for the gunman.

Bail bondsmen sent agents to locate Christopher Temple Marquez and collect his bail debt, according to Chula Vista police. At around 7 p.m. on East J Street, one of the agents was shot, police said.

Fugitive Warrants agent Jesse Nunez said the suspect was getting out of his car when he shot one of Nunez’s partners. The suspect later took off in the partner’s car, Nunez said.

Police were still searching for Marquez early Tuesday.

The victim was taken to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening.