Bounty hunter shot while serving warrant calls for suspect’s arrest

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A bounty hunter who was shot in Chula Vista while serving a warrant is recovering from his injuries and calling for the suspect’s arrest.

Agent Clark is a private investigator for Fugitive Warrants. He and his team were trying to arrest 37-year-old Christopher Marquez on East J Street around 9 p.m. on March 15 when Marquez allegedly opened fire.

Christopher Marquez is accused of shooting a bounty hunter on March 15. Photo: Chula Vista Police Department

Chula Vista police said Marquez fired multiple rounds at the bounty hunter, hitting Clark in the bicep and leg.

“Everything did happen very quickly,” Clark, who asked FOX 5 to conceal his first name, said. “At the same time, everything seemed like it was in slow motion.”

He told FOX 5 he recalls the moment he knew he was shot.

“Just trying to find cover, to make sure I didn’t get hit any more,” he said. “[I was] very scared that I would lose my life.”

Clark was taken to the hospital as a manhunt for Marquez unfolded. Marquez evaded police after an hours-long standoff and he’s still considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department.

“He tried to take my life that night,” Clark said. “I do want to see him brought to justice.”

Clark was released from the hospital over the weekend. He is unsure when he’ll be able to return to work. Friends and family started a fundraiser to help with mounting medical bills.