SAN DIEGO — Officials sent a rescue team to make sure no one was hurt in a major bluff collapse at Torrey Pines State Beach Wednesday, authorities said.

At 10:23 a.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department tweeted the team’s search and rescue K-9 unit looking through “boulders bigger than a car.” There were no injuries reported.

Authorities advise using caution when visiting a beach, obeying warning signs and avoiding standing/sunbathing at the base of a cliff.

In Del Mar, construction crews recently completed emergency repairs to stabilize the bluffs that collapsed in February 2021.