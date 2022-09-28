SAN DIEGO — Authorities on Wednesday evening are working to remove a bottle with an unknown possible explosive substance at the University of California, San Diego, school officials said.

The UCSD Environment Health and Safety team initially responded to an almost empty liter bottle that was found on campus in Pacific Hall earlier Wednesday, Leslie Sepuka, a spokesperson for the university, told FOX 5.

The UCSD team, however, was unsuccessful in the removal of the bottle and called San Diego Fire Rescue, along with a hazmat team and bomb squads, to assist.

“The building was evacuated to ensure the safety of the campus community and the lab was cleared of hazards in the immediate area,” Sepuka said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.