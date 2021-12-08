Man shot, killed at Marine Corps Recruit Depot gate had worked on base, officials say

A dark colored SUV is shown surrounded with police tape on Nov. 26, 2021 near a visitors’ gate at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Boston resident Travers Spargo King, allegedly drove up to the base’s Washington Street entrance and attempted to pass through a checkpoint. King was fatally shot by at least one security official after investigators say he left his vehicle and approached employees with a knife. (FOX 5 file)

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Wednesday publicly identified the man who investigators say was armed with a knife when he was shot and killed last month near a visitors’ entrance at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.

Shortly before noon Nov. 26, Boston resident Travers Spargo King allegedly drove up to the base’s Washington Street entrance and attempted to pass through a checkpoint, MCRD officials said. According to base officials, King, 36, exited his SUV and approached employees there with a knife.

He reportedly ignored several warnings from security before at least one official opened fire on him. He died on the base property shortly thereafter, officials said.

It is not yet clear why King came to the base, though a spokesperson said last month that he appeared to have “hostile intent.”

King was a civilian who was employed as an air conditioner technician at MCRD San Diego from March to November 2021, base officials said Wednesday. He also previously served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

No further details were provided about the incident. The shooting remains under investigation.

FOX 5’s Matt Meyer and Domenick Candelieri contributed to this report.