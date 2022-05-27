SAN DIEGO — A man classified as a sexually violent predator could be placed in Borrego Springs, the sheriff’s office said Friday, and officials will hold a public hearing to discuss the possibility soon.

Michael Martinez, who was convicted of four separate cases including child molestation, annoying/molesting a child and lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under 14, would be placed at 3406 Running M Road, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a press release.

The four separate cases happened between 1979 and 2004 for offenses that occurred in San Diego and Los Angeles counties, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Public comments about the proposed placement will be allowed by the SAFE Task Force between the dates of June 1 and June 15, per sheriff’s officials.

The scheduled hearing in San Diego Superior Court is set to take place on July 8.

Contact sdsafe@sdsheriff.org to email comments, call (858) 495-3619 or mail comments to:

SVP Release/SAFE Task Force

9425 Chesapeake Drive

San Diego, CA 92123

For more information about the legal designation, treatment and release from confined facilities of sexually violent predators, visit the San Diego County District Attorney’s website.