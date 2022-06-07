SALTON CITY, Calif. – Officials with the United States Border Patrol on Saturday arrested a woman who is suspected of attempting to smuggle narcotics into the U.S., authorities said.

Agents at the El Centro Sector Border Patrol arrested the 25-year-old woman, a U.S. citizen, around 1:15 p.m. on June 4 after the woman approached the Highway 86 checkpoint in a black Nissan Sentra. An inspecting agent directed the woman to drive into the secondary inspection lane and a Border Patrol K-9 alerted officials to the rear exterior of the car.

During an in-depth inspection, x-ray scans revealed “several anomalies” along the vehicle’s panels. Agents discovered 30 packages containing white crystal-like substances that tested positive for methamphetamines.

Officials say 30 pounds of methamphetamines were recovered during this incident. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $62,000, Border Patrol officials say.

The woman and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.