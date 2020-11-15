Border Patrol: Woman arrested after high-speed chase

SAN DIEGO — A woman was arrested after she refused to stop at a highway Border Patrol checkpoint in East County, leading to a high-speed chase, authorities said.

The woman drove up to the checkpoint on Interstate 8 near Pine Valley around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, but she refused to stop, speeding up and trying to pass agents, according to U.S. Border Patrol. Officials who spotted the woman’s car used a device to damage her tires, and authorities then chased the woman past the checkpoint in their own vehicles.

The chase continued until the woman exited the freeway and came to a stop on Tavern Road in the Alpine area, where she surrendered to agents. The driver, a U.S. citizen, was given a sobriety check but California Highway Patrol determined she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

She was taken to a Border Patrol station for further investigation, and eventually arrested for the charge of “high-speed flight from an immigration checkpoint,” the USBP said. She was then released.