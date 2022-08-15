CALEXICO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents Friday arrested a 34-year-old man suspected of smuggling 106 pounds of methamphetamine, officials said.

Around 10:53 p.m., authorities received a report of a vehicle suspected of possessing drugs located in a restaurant parking lot, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated in a release Monday.

Upon arrival, border agents were observing from a safe distance when a person entered the Chevy Silverado and left the scene, according to CBP. Authorities followed the vehicle near Cole Boulevard, where they pulled over the vehicle and the suspect then attempted to run away.

The man was arrested and taken to the Calexico Border Patrol station for further processing.

In the vehicle, border agents noticed modifications to the rear back seats, finding nine packages of methamphetamine worth over $3 million, CBP confirmed.

The vehicle and narcotics were seized by authorities.