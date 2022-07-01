The U.S. Border Patrol is finding more and more drugs, especially fentanyl, at highway checkpoints in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO – Officials with United States Customs and Border Protection on Friday announced that officers had seized more than $1 million in narcotics during a recent stop in Otay Mesa.

According to CBP Officer Javier Garcia, more than 80 pounds of narcotics were seized during a stop at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry on June 16 around 1:42 a.m.

During the stop, a narcotic detector dog screened the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics. A thorough search of the car detected several hidden packages inside of the vehicle’s panels, rear bumper, and firewall.

The search recovered more than 80 pounds of narcotics that tested positive for fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine. According to CBP officials, the street value of the drugs seized is more than $1.1 million.

“CBP Officers are the front-line of stopping these types of dangerous drugs from entering into the U.S.,” said Anne Maricich, CBP Deputy Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “I am proud of our officers, and as a result of their keen awareness and collaborative efforts, these narcotics will not reach our communities.”

CBP seized the drugs and vehicle and the male driver was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.