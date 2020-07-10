Border Patrol searches beach after boat washes up with 16 life vests

A look inside a boat that washed up on Dog Beach in Del Mar early Friday.

A boat that washed up on Dog Beach in Del Mar early Friday, prompting an investigation.

A Border Patrol truck parked ahead of a boat that washed up on Dog Beach in Del Mar early Friday, prompting an investigation.

SAN DIEGO — An abandoned boat washed up on the dog beach in Del Mar early Friday, prompting a search by immigration authorities.

The boat — which officials described as a pleasure craft — turned up around 4:30 a.m. at the beach, off Camino Del Mar at the northern end of the city.

There was no one in sight when Border Patrol agents arrived, but there were 16 life vests found in the boat, officials said. Authorities were investigating whether the vessel had been used to bring people into the U.S. illegally.

No arrests had been made as of around 8 a.m.