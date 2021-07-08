Panga capsizes in Encinitas maritime smuggling attempt

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A rescue was underway at Moonlight Beach early Thursday after a panga capsized off the coast in a reported maritime smuggling attempt.

U.S. Border Patrol said its agents first spotted the small boat at 5 a.m. Thursday off the coast of Encinitas. Agents responded to Moonlight Beach and West D Street and found the boat capsized near the shoreline.

Encinitas fire rescue and lifeguards also responded and found eight people on the beach. Members of the group were suffering from hypothermia and taken to local hospitals, firefighters said.

First responders found 18 life jackets in the boat, which leads them to believe 18 people were inside the panga. Agents were continuing to search the Moonlight Beach area for any one else who may have come to shore.

Border Patrol called the incident a maritime smuggling attempt. The agency said 1,327 migrants have been intercepted off the California coastline fiscal year to date. That exceeds the 1,273 total migrants that were apprehended all of last year, USBP said.