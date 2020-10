SAN DIEGO (CNS) – U.S. Border Patrol personnel were involved in a shooting Friday near the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was wounded by the gunfire, which erupted shortly before 6 p.m. in the area of Las Americas Premium Outlets mall on Camino De La Plaza, according to San Diego police.

A Border Patrol representative was not immediately available.

On our way to the scene now. Stay with @fox5sandiego for the latest. We'll have a live report right after the #WorldSeries. https://t.co/HnJXGJXu3b — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) October 24, 2020

