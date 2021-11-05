Border Patrol investigates after about 20 people come ashore in La Jolla

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Lifeguards and Border Patrol are investigating after 20-25 people came ashore on a boat in La Jolla and left the area, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The incident was initially reported on the police scanner around 11 a.m. at Marine Street Beach, which is located near Marine Street and Vista Del Mar Avenue.

As of 11:40 a.m., lifeguards were trying to secure the vessel at Marine Street Beach for immigration authorities. No rescues have been reported.

In video captured by OnScene.TV, the vessel appears to be a fishing boat that is leaning on its side on the sand. Border patrol officials were also seen searching the boat, carrying out multiple lifejackets found on board.

No further details were released.

