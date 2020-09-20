Border Patrol finds abandoned panga in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO — Border Patrol was searching for a group of people after a panga came ashore near La Jolla early Sunday morning.

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson said the Joint Harbor Operations Center spotted the panga around 5 a.m. headed northbound near Sunset Cliffs. Agents responded to La Jolla after the boat came ashore there at approximately 5:20 a.m.

Agents found 11 life vests in the abandoned panga. After searching the area, they took five people into custody.

Agents determined the two men and three juveniles were Mexican citizens with no legal status to enter the United States. They were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.

CBP agents seized the panga.