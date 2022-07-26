CAMPO, Calif – A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of narcotics smuggling after United States Border Patrol agents discovered 18 pounds of methamphetamine in his car during a stop, officials said.

The arrest occurred around 3 p.m. on Interstate 8 near Campo when officials stopped a gray Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said. During the stop, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents to the possible presence of narcotics, leading agents to conduct a search.

Agents discovered 20 packages of methamphetamines hidden in the undercarriage of the vehicle and the man was arrested and turned over to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The drugs seized during the stop weighed 18.87 pounds and have a street value estimated at $42,000, border officials said. The narcotics were also turned over to the DEA.