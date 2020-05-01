Border Patrol: Dad, teenage daughter arrested for smuggling 57 pounds of meth

PINE VALLEY (CNS) – Agents staffing a U.S. Border Patrol freeway checkpoint in eastern San Diego County early Friday caught a motorist trying to smuggle nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine in the SUV he and his teenage daughter were traveling in, the federal agency reported.

The man, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen, drove into the inspection station on Interstate 8 in Pine Valley in a silver 2001 Infiniti QX4 shortly before 1:30 a.m., according to USBP public affairs.

During a routine screening of the vehicle, a service dog alerted officers to possible contraband. A subsequent search turned up 39 plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine concealed inside three duffel bags on the back seat of the car.

The 56.88-pound drug haul would have had a street value of about $62,500, the federal agency reported.

The man and his 18-year-old daughter, whose names were withheld, were arrested on suspicion of narcotics smuggling. The methamphetamine was turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the SUV was impounded by the Border Patrol.