SAN DIEGO — More than 1,500 migrants were apprehended over the weekend by San Diego Sector Border Patrol Agents, authorities said.

Multiple family members, unaccompanied children and single adults made up the groups of migrants who were mostly from Mexico and Central America, but did not include citizens of Venezuela, Brazil and Romania, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated in a release Wednesday.

The largest group, consisting of 61 migrants, was apprehended near the intersection of Dairy Mart Road and Monument Road in Imperial Beach, according to border officials.

Several maritime human smuggling attempts Sunday were also disrupted, when Imperial Beach Station agents arrested a total of 22 migrants after five separate reports of individuals attempting to swim north from Playas de Tijuana, Mexico to Imperial Beach, CBP said.

All of those apprehended were then processed accordingly.

