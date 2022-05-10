CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents Monday arrested a convicted sex offender from Colombia who authorities say had entered the United States illegally.

The incident began around 2 a.m. Monday morning when agents took seven individuals into custody who had entered the U.S. through Calexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. Officials say that the seven people were interviewed and it was revealed that none of the individuals had legally entered the country.

All seven were then arrested and taken to the El Centro Sector Processing Center where record checks discovered that one man, a 53-year-old Colombian native, was convicted of incest-sexual acts with a minor under the age of 14 back in his home country.

U.S. Border Patrol officials say all seven individuals will be processed accordingly.