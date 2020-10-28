Border Patrol arrests 21 seen running from panga in Imperial Beach

Border Patrol agents in Imperial Beach Monday arrested 21 people suspected of entering the country illegally by boat. (U.S. Border Patrol)

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Border Patrol agents in Imperial Beach Monday arrested 21 people suspected of entering the country illegally by boat.

Around 3:30 a.m., the Joint Harbor Operations Center notified Border Patrol that a panga had washed ashore at the south end of Seacoast Drive, the agency said in a news release. Several people got out of the boat and ran towards Seacoast Drive while others headed in the direction of the Tijuana River Valley.

Border Patrol agents found 13 people near Seacoast Drive and Encanto Avenue and eight others near Seacoast Drive and Cortez Avenue. The group consisted mostly of Mexican citizens, including 14 men and six women, and one Guatemalan woman.

Two of the men face human smuggling charges, the agency said.