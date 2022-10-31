OTAY MESA, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents recovered four AR-15-style rifles last week after encountering several armed migrants who dropped their weapons and escaped from law enforcement to Mexico, authorities said.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 4:50 p.m. along the international boundary deep in the San Ysidro Mountains, located approximately 12.4 miles east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry and approximately 0.3 miles north of the international border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated in a news release Monday.

Border Patrol agents were on duty when they came across four individuals carrying AR-15-style rifles and loaded high-capacity magazines, according to CBP. The armed men dropped their weapons and headed south toward Mexico.

Once the scene was cleared, authorities found four AR-15-style rifles and 17 loaded AR-15 magazines, which were all seized and transported for processing.

No arrests have been made at the moment as a bi-national investigation is underway to identify the armed men.



“This type of dangerous activity must not be tolerated,” San Diego Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke said. “When events like this occur, we think of our fallen Border Patrol Agents Bryan Terry,

Robert Rosas, and others who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to this nation. We think of the migrant victims of armed extortion, robbery or worse. And we think of the dangers to outdoor enthusiasts who frequent the area. It is critical that communities on both sides of the border remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”



