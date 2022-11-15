San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized 41 bundles of cocaine from a man’s car in Temecula, CBP said. (Photo released by CBP)

TEMECULA, Calif. — San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized 41 bundles of cocaine from a man’s car last week worth an estimated $1.4 million, said U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents stopped a vehicle driving northbound on Interstate 15 around 11:30 a.m. last Wednesday, near the Temecula Border Patrol checkpoint. At that time, CBP said K-9 units conducted a sniff and alerted agents to drugs inside of the vehicle.

Agents then searched the vehicle and discovered 41 packages hidden inside the front floorboard. CBP said the contents of those packages tested positive for cocaine.

The driver, a 33-year-old male Mexican citizen, was arrested and now faces charges for narcotics trafficking. CBP said the man’s vehicle was seized and transported to a nearby station.

The cocaine was handed over to Homeland Security Investigations.

Border Patrol agents have seized over 1,000 pounds of cocaine in San Diego Sector during this fiscal year so far, according to CBP.

“Criminal organizations go to great lengths to conceal and smuggle dangerous narcotics in order to make millions in profits,” said Chief Patrol Agent, Aaron Heitke. “This is done without regard for the health and safety of our communities. I am proud of our Border Patrol agents’ vigilant efforts to keep this poison off the streets.”

CBP encouraged the public to report suspicious activity to Border Patrol by contacting the San Diego Sector at 619-498-9900.