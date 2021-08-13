Border Patrol agents reportedly shot at while making arrests

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents were reportedly shot at Monday night after arresting a group near the base of Otay Mountain.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m., approximately two miles east of the Otay Mesa port of entry and around 250 yards north of the U.S.-Mexico international border, according to the USBP.

As agents were arresting the individuals suspected of entering the country illegally, USBP agents said they “heard gunshots and sounds consistent with gunfire directed at their location.” The agents immediately ordered all in their custody to lay down and take cover, while also taking cover themselves.

CBP Air Operations and the San Diego Sector’s Border Patrol Tactical Unit responded to the area but were unable to locate a threat nearby. USBP said Mexican law enforcement partners were also called to assist and respond to where the shots were believed to have originated.

Witnesses reportedly stated they observed multiple individuals in Mexico leaving the area in a truck and on a motorcycle. There were no further descriptions of the vehicles or suspects obtained by the USBP.

The shooting comes three days after a shooting reported by Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas. In that event, camera operators confirmed the presence of two individuals holding what appeared to be rifles, shooting north from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande River.

“Border violence is a significant threat to public safety and to the Border Patrol agents charged with securing our nation’s borders. This is another example of the inherent dangers that agents face every day.” said SDC Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “We are taking this event very seriously.”

USBP said the incident remains under investigation while increased patrols have been assigned to the area. If anyone has information regarding this shooting, please call the San Diego Sector Border Intelligence Center at (619) 216-4180.