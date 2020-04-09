Border Patrol agents find nearly $93K of meth inside gas tank

(Credit: U.S. Border Patrol)

(Credit: U.S. Border Patrol)

CAMPO, Calif. — U.S. Border Patrol agents on Wednesday arrested a man who they say had nearly $93,000 of methamphetamine hidden inside his vehicle.

Around 10:45 a.m., agents stopped a 2016 Dodge Dart on Interstate 15 near Campo, according to the federal agency. Agents, along with a K-9, searched the car and found 37 bundles of meth stashed inside the gas tank. The bundles weighed more than 41 pounds and had an estimated street value of $92,925.

Agents arrested the driver, a 28-year-old U.S. citizen, on possession and intent to distribute charges.