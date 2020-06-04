Border Patrol agents find 10 pounds of meth in ‘kettlebell’ packages

U.S. border officers found five abandoned kettlebell packages Wednesday near the international border fence containing more than 10 pounds in methamphetamine. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

CALEXICO, Calif. — U.S. border officers found five abandoned kettlebell-shaped packages Wednesday near the international border fence containing more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to El Centro Sector Border Patrol, the incident occurred at about 11:35 p.m. when a remote video surveillance operator notified agents of “suspected kettlebell packages” being thrown over the border fence from Mexico into the U.S. Five packages were recovered near the fence, south of First Street, a department spokesman said Thursday.

They were transported to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for processing where they tested positive for methamphetamine.

The packages, which were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, had a combined weight of 10.3 pounds and an estimated street value of more than $19,000, the spokesman said.