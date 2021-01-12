Border Patrol agents arrest 20 onboard panga

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 20 people onboard a panga discovered off the coast of San Diego. (Credit: U.S. Border Patrol)

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 20 people onboard a panga discovered off the coast of San Diego.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, Customs and Border Protection personnel stopped the boat about one quarter of a mile west of Point Loma, Border Patrol said in a news release. Of the 20 Mexican citizens onboard, 17 were men and three were women.

CBP personnel went with the boat to Ballast Point, where Border Patrol agents were waiting. Agents took the group, all suspected of entering the country illegally, to a Border Patrol station.