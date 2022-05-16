SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Border Patrol agent who died in a crash last week in the Campo area was publicly identified Monday.

At approximately 6:00 a.m. on May 13, the 40-year-old agent, who FOX 5 is choosing not to name publicly due to a request from his family, was on duty in a USBP service vehicle when got into a single-vehicle accident near Campo on a rural road near State Route 94, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The agent, who was assigned to the El Cajon USBP station, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Emergency crews responded to the crash, but Salazar had succumbed to his injuries, USBP officials said.

The circumstances of the fatal crash are under investigation by the California Highway Patrol and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

Accoding to USBP officials, the agent had been with the agency since 2018.

“This Border Patrol agent died while performing his duty, protecting our great Nation, and keeping our communities safe. Our prayers go out to his family during this difficult time,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke.