SAN DIEGO – An unexpected delivery at Liberty Station on Sunday was assisted by an off-duty agent with the United States Border Patrol.

Agent George Huertas, a trained emergency medical technician, helped successfully deliver a baby boy at the Point Loma food and shopping destination after a woman went into labor inside of a bathroom stall.

“If you know George, you know he is too humble to bring this up for attention,” said Michael E. McEwan, the Acting Commander of San Diego BORSTAR. “He only told a group of us in passing during muster and downplayed the whole incident.”

According to officials, Huertas, a Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue team member, was participating in the Miracle Babies 5K event when his sister ran to him and informed him that a woman was giving birth in a nearby bathroom.

The agent ran to the bathroom and began helping the woman deliver her unborn child, despite the less than ideal conditions. Huertas was able to obtain rubber gloves from a janitor, stimulate the child and initiate breathing.

The baby boy was wrapped up in blankets that Huertas’ sister had with her and the agent was able to then hand the newborn over to his mother for the first time. He then stayed with the mother and son until EMS arrived on scene and took over.

“George responds to those in need on and off duty,” said McEwan. “He is a strong advocate for those under his care. He truly embodies what it means to be a BORSTAR Agent and lives our moniker ‘So Others May Live.’”

The condition of the mother and the newborn are unknown at this time.