Border officials find 15 life jackets aboard small boat washed ashore in Carlsbad

CARSLBAD, Calif. — Authorities were investigating Monday after a small boat was found washed ashore in Carlsbad, border officials said.

Around 6:15 a.m., California State Parks said they were notified of a vessel ashore in the Tower 28 area at North Ponto on South Carlsbad State Beach. Border Patrol agents also responded, discovering a white and blue pleasure craft that was abandoned along with 15 life jackets.

A search of the area was conducted but no one was found, according to Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Tekae Michael. Border officials called it a “suspected smuggling vessel” and are unsure when the vessel made its landing.

Authorities said they are not aware of any injuries and no one was taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing as the vessel was seized by Air and Marine Operations.