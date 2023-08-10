DEL MAR, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Thursday seized an abandoned pleasure craft on a Del Mar Beach, authorities said.

U.S. Border Patrol first received the report of the boat Thursday morning, an agent with the San Diego sector confirmed in an email to FOX 5. CBP Air and Marine Operations then took it over.

Smugglers are known to beach on the California coastline and then abandon their vessels before making their way into the country, Border Patrol says, adding that maritime smuggling spikes during the warmer months.

Just three weeks ago, an abandoned panga was discovered in Mission Beach, along with 13 lifejackets.