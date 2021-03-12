Border officers find $1.3M worth of meth in spinach shipment

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in San Diego found more than $1.3 million worth of methamphetamine in a shipment of spinach.

At around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, CBP officers at the Otay Mesa commercial facility stopped a tractor-trailer driver pulling a shipment of fresh spinach, the law enforcement agency said. After the shipment underwent an X-ray exam and an inspection, a CBP canine team screened the truck and a detector dog alerted officers to the shipment.

CBP officers searched the shipment and found 127 wrapped packages of methamphetamine within the boxes of spinach. The methamphetamine weighed more than 580 pounds.

The driver, a Mexican citizen, was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, who took him to the Metropolitan Correction Center in San Diego. He will face federal charges.

CHP officers seized the tractor-trailer and the narcotics.