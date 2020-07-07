Border officer find drugs hidden in gas tank, spare tire

Border officers found 131 packages of methamphetamine and heroin hidden in a van that tried to cross the border at Otay Mesa.

SAN DIEGO — Border officers discovered 139 pounds of liquid methamphetamine and 2 pounds of heroin hidden in a van that tried to cross into the U.S. from Mexico at the Otay Mesa border crossing.

A GMC Safari van entered the port of entry on Monday at about 4:30 a.m., according to Customs and Border Protection officers. A drug sniffing dog alerted to the van and officers sent the vehicle to a secure area for a more thorough search.

Officers found 131 packages of methamphetamine and heroin hidden inside the van’s gas tank and spare tire, according to CBP.

The driver, a 52-year-old Meican citizen and permanent U.S. resident, was arrested and turned over to investigators from the Homeland Security department. The passenger, a 71-year-old woman who was also a Mexican citizen and permanent U.S. resident, was released.

CBP officers estimate that the seized narcotics have a street value of about $175,000.