Border businesses feel financial strain as travel restrictions extended

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – Border businesses are anticipating further financial strain Friday as travel restrictions are being extended until at least Jan. 21 at U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico as COVID-19 cases surge to record numbers.

“I think we’re going to have a very sad Christmas,” said Olivia Campos of Carolin Shoes in San Ysidro.

The U.S.-Mexico border has been closed to non-essential travelers for 10 months due to the pandemic.

In that time, Campos said revenues at her shop have dipped about 40%.

Most years, holiday shoppers are a boon to her business with an estimated 70% of December shoppers coming from Mexico to purchase gifts there. She’d been hoping restrictions would have been lifted by now, something many would have called a Christmas miracle.

“That’s what I was hoping, at least,” she said. “They let them come for 10, 15 days. Open the border and let them shop with us.”

Next door, Maya’s Gourmet Pizza typically would have a line out the door. At the moment, the pizzeria is mostly empty.

“Right now, you see, we’re working with about two people only — that’s it,” owner Sunil Gakhreja said. “We cannot afford more.”

Many of the shop’s employees have been furloughed or laid off, as roughly 80% of its customer base is from Mexico. While the restriction does not prevent U.S. citizens from returning home, many of his customers no longer are allowed through.

“Everyone is trained now — like you and me —we have social distance, everyone is social distance,” Gakhreja said. They have the mask on, so with the decision, I think they should open it.”