Border agents find nearly $300K worth of meth hidden in cars

The 23-year-old U.S. citizen driving this red jeep was arrested after Border Patrol agents say they found dozens of packages of meth in his vehicle. (Photo: USBP)

The woman driving this car was arrested after border agents say they found about $94,000 worth of meth in her vehicle. (Photo: USBP)

SAN DIEGO — Border Patrol agents arrested a man and a woman over the weekend after finding nearly $300,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden in their vehicles.

The first arrest came Friday, April 3, when a man in a Jeep Wrangler pulled up to an agency checkpoint on Interstate 8 near Campo. Agents say a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to the Jeep, and they sent the driver aside for a more thorough inspection.

Agents searched the Jeep and found dozens plastic-wrapped packages hidden all over the vehicle: under the front floor-boards, under the seats in front and back, beneath the dashboard, in the back-seat pockets, and even inside the tail lights and air filter, according to USBP.

All told, agents ended up with 80 packages of meth, weighing just under 90 pounds — an estimated street value of nearly $200,000.

The driver, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested and turned over to the DEA.

The second arrest happened on Sunday, April 5, when a woman in a sedan pulled up to the same checkpoint. After a brief conversation with the woman, agents sent her to the secondary inspection area for further questioning, USBP said. Again, a drug dog took interest in the car, prompting a thorough search.

Agents say they found 74 plastic-wrapped parcels in the sedan’s gas tank, containing meth. The packages weighed in at around 42 pounds and carried an estimated street value of roughly $94,000.

The woman and the drugs were also turned over to the DEA.