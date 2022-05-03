SAN DIEGO – Get ready to break out those wands and broomsticks, San Diego.

A magical, pop-up tavern is making its way to the area this weekend and offering a good time for all of the witches and wizards in Southern California.

The event, which will be in San Diego on May 6 and May 7, promises a unique experience for guests 21 and older to get their cocktail fix while living out their potions class fantasy!

“You will be taken on a magical journey where you can imbibe on the four delicious signature cocktails (including the Tavern’s Famous Butternilla Brew) and hear and feel the stories surrounding the famous tavern and the ghosts that still haunt the establishment,” a description for the event reads. “Be quick to head over, for the Boozy Cauldron travels the nation and only appears for a limited time in select cities; after its last day, the portal closes and the Tavern disappears!”

Held at the Pannikin Building in Gaslamp Quarter, guests will get to pick from one of six-time slots offered between both Friday and Saturday. Tickets cost $50 per person and the experience lasts 90 minutes.

For more information on the Boozy Cauldron Tavern, including how to get tickets, click HERE.