SAN DIEGO — The Bonita-Sunnyside library was overflowing with community members Wednesday evening for a meeting regarding San Diego County’s housing zoning ordinance.

“These are state laws that have already been passed and now we are implementing these laws into our zoning code,” explained Mike Madrid, planning manager for county housing and transportation.

While the intention was for the county to update the community about those changes to state law, there were a number of interruptions. The library meeting room was well over capacity with dozens of residents, many shouting questions and comments out of turn.

The presentation was meant to go over several assembly and senate bills surrounding housing and homeless services.

There was confusion over the role of the representatives running the meeting, some believing they were elected officials.

“We do not work for the state, we work for the County of San Diego,” said Lynette Santos, chief of planning.

While local employees of the county do not create these state laws, they must work to update the county’s zoning ordinance to abide by them.

While changes in state law could open the door for more opportunity, the county tells FOX 5 there are currently no plans for large developments, homeless shelters, or changes to zoning happening in Bonita.

Many residents shared they were genuinely there to listen and learn, which was many times clouded by the chaos.

“We are concerned. We want to be aware of what’s happening so that we can have our voices heard and make sure that it’s not something that comes in and we didn’t even know,” said Donna Hodge.

The county is holding two more meetings about housing zoning updates: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Alpine Public Library Community Room and Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library Community Room.