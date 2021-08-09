Bonita man, Virginia woman accused of health fraud

BONITA (CNS) – A Bonita man has been charged with three dozen felony counts for allegedly falsely claiming he was a full-time caretaker for his girlfriend’s mother, and fraudulently collecting long-term health care benefits as a result, the California Department of Insurance announced Monday.

Jacob Hasum Smith, 39, is accused along with his then-girlfriend’s mother, 61-year-old Charity Lynn Moulder of Rural Retreat, Virginia, of submitting false claims alleging Smith was caring for Moulder seven days a week and sometimes up to 14 hours per day.

The Department of Insurance alleges the pair claimed Smith assisted Moulder with bathing, washing and other tasks over the course of 16 months after she suffered injuries in a car accident.

However, the department alleges that through its investigation, it was revealed that during that 16-month time period, Smith was working elsewhere in San Diego County, California and Nevada, “making it impossible for Smith to have cared for Moulder as the claims stated.”

Moulder also allegedly admitted Smith only took care of her for part of the time and that she paid another relative to care for her despite being told by her insurance company that it was against policy.

The pair were arraigned last Tuesday, according to a Department of Insurance news release.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.