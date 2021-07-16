Boil water order issued for East County camping, fishing park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – County health officials issued a boil water order Friday for the Lake Morena County Park Water system.

The issuance from the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality was “effective immediately.”

The county said an emergency repair to a storage tank resulted in the order being issued as a precautionary measure for the system, located at 2550 Lake Morena Drive. The order will remain in effect until the storage tank is functioning properly, and laboratory results confirm the water supply is free of bacteria.

The water system serves up to 300 visitors per day, according to the county. It has 86 connections that serve 16 partial hook-up recreational vehicle sites, 38 full hook-up RV sites, nine tent camping areas, boat repair shop, fish cleaning house, three ranger residences, seven volunteer RV sites, three restroom buildings, three cabins, park office, two youth group campsites and two-day use areas.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.