Boil water notice issued for some San Diego homes (City of San Diego)

SAN DIEGO – A boil water notice has been issued for some homes in San Diego’s Del Cerro neighborhood, authorities said Sunday.

Crews on Sunday were working to replace a broken air release valve on Del Cerro Boulevard, according to a tweet sent out from the City of San Diego’s Twitter account. The pipe broke Saturday and has caused water issues for dozens of homes in the area.

“A boil water notice will be in effect for about 80 homes until repairs are complete, expected to be mid-week,” officials said.

The City of San Diego is providing potable water stations are available for impacted customers until the issue is resolved.

