Boil water notice issued for Encanto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A boil water notice caused by an extended water outage from a main pipeline remained in effect Friday for the Encanto community, city of San Diego officials announced.

According to the city, the impacted area is north of Brooklyn Avenue, south of state Route 94, west of 69th Street and east of Kelton Road. It also affects Leppert Court, the 1100-1469 blocks of Watwood Road and 1000-1400 blocks of Larwood Road.

Residents and businesses in the area “are advised to boil their tap water for drinking or food preparation to avoid potential illness,” according to city officials.

The state Water Resources Control Board, state Division of Drinking Water, San Diego County Health Department and the city of San Diego’s Public Utilities Department issued the advisory on Thursday, after a contractor working near the intersection of Imperial Avenue and 65th Street struck the water main pipeline.

The city announced it will inform affected customers when tests show that water is safe to drink, and they no longer need to boil their water, with the anticipation that the problem will be resolved within three days.

Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms. Residents are avised to:

Boil all water for one minute, to a rolling boil;

Let water cool before drinking, and;

Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

According to the city, those unable to boil their water may use household unscented liquid bleach, mixing eight drops of bleach for 1 gallon of water.

For clear water, use eight drops (or 1/8 a teaspoon) of bleach for 1 gallon of water.

If the water is cloudy, residents filter it through a clean cloth and use 16 drops (or 1/4 teaspoon) of bleach for 1 gallon of water and mix well.

The water should be allowed to stand for 30 minutes before use. If the water tastes or smells like chlorine, this means disinfection has occurred.

Other options are water disinfection tablets or bottled water.

More information can be found here and here.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.