WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. — A boil water order was issued Monday for the Warner Unified School District due to recent findings of Coliform and E. Coli bacteria in the water, campus officials announced.

The State Water Resources Control Board and Division of Drinking Water advises all its customers to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness, according to school officials.

“With this said I do want to remind you that all students are already given bottled water because of our existing arsenic issue. This only affects our cafeteria which is following all safety protocols,” Warner Unified School District stated on their website.

Warner Unified School Campus is the impacted area, but not the Resource Center nor ball fields across the street from the main campus, school officials confirmed.

The school district said they will inform the campus when the water is safe to drink.