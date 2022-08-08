SAN DIEGO – The City of San Diego on Monday issued a boil water notice for parts of Tierrasanta, officials announced.

Roughly 600 residents in Tierrasanta are being asked to boil water for the time being as crews work to solve the ongoing issue. The advisory comes after a large water transmission line break that occurred Saturday morning in the 5400 block of Governor Drive, according to a press release from the City of San Diego.

The following streets in Tierrasanta have been impacted by the water transmission line break and are encouraged to boil water before drinking or using:

Alejo Lane

Alejo Place

Alejo Street

Belardo Drive

Callejon Quintana

Camino Playa Catalina

Casals Place

Collegio Drive

Corte Playa Catalina

Corte Playa Laguna

Corte Playa Las Brisas

Corte Playa San Juan

Jumilla Street

Lugar Playa Catalina

Mayita Way

Montessa Street

Ocana Place

Oporto Court

Oporto Place

Playa Catalina

Quito Court

Renovo Way

Seda Drive

Terraza Playa Catalina

Terraza Quintana

Tinasa Way

Valdina Drive

Valdina Way

Via Dominique

Via Playa De Cortes

Via Playa Los Santos

Via Valarta

At this time, officials say it has not been determined if the water is contaminated following the break.

The City of San Diego and the California Division of Drinking Water have installed water wagons in the 5100 block of Corte Playa Catalina and 4800 block of Seda Drive for residents to access water for drinking and cooking. Full service is expected to resume by the end of the week, officials stated.

Additionally, the city issued a reduced water request for major portions of San Diego County, including Bay Park, Clairemont, Kearny Mesa, Linda Vista and Tierrasanta.

Check back for updates on this developing story.