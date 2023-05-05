SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Friday released bodycam video of a suspect who was shot by a deputy at a home near the Spring Valley area.

The shooting occurred on the evening of April 26 in the 3600 block of South Barcelona Street, according to authorities.

Law enforcement were called to the scene after a report of a man who had picked up a bedframe and threatened to kill another roommate, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said.

The bodycam video shows the 45-year-old suspect, identified as Santo Marac, in the bathroom refusing to follow the deputies’ commands. A taser was used on the suspect, but that did not affect him.

Moments later, the suspect is seen charging toward deputies when gunshots are fired from a patrol deputy with the Rancho San Diego substation, who was identified as Benjamin Blake. The shots struck Marac and he fell to the ground.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable but serious condition, police said.

Marac was arraigned Monday while in the hospital. According to authorities, he faces multiple criminal charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal threats and resisting arrest with violence.