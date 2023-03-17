EL CAJON, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Friday released body-worn video of a shooting involving law enforcement that wounded a man in El Cajon.

The shooting occurred last Thursday on 1100 Oro Street, where authorities initially responded to a Toyota truck that had been reported stolen from Alpine earlier in the day, according to Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department.

When deputies approached the truck, they saw a man next to the passenger side and another in the driver’s seat, authorities said.

Law enforcement shouted out several commands at the driver for him to get out of the vehicle, but he refused, per police. The suspect, identified as Brenten Kinzenbaw of Alpine, put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated, hitting a parked vehicle and then drove forward quickly, almost striking the pedestrian before crashing into a patrol vehicle, Sharki said.

That’s when Lakeside Substation Patrol Deputy Carlos Ramirez-Ochoa, who’s been with the sheriff’s department for approximately five years, fired his handgun, striking the truck and the suspect’s legs, per officials.

Kinzenbaw drove away from the scene, but then lost control of the vehicle and crashed on 1300 North Second Street, north of Greenfield Drive, authorities said.

Authorities received a call from a nearby concerned citizen who reported a person possibly hiding in her backyard shed, Sharki said. Law enforcement were able to locate the 25-year-old without incident.

Kinzenbaw, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading, hit and run and auto theft, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.