EL CAJON, Calif. — The San Diego Police Department on Monday released bodycam and helicopter footage of a shooting involving officers that resulted in the death of a fatal stabbing suspect in East County.

The first incident occurred Tuesday in the College East neighborhood around 3:55 p.m. when SDPD received a call about a violent disturbance at a pharmacy in the 5500 block of Reservoir Drive, police stated in the video.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found that the business was locked but could see a woman inside who was hurt, according to SDPD. Police forced entry into the pharmacy, finding a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The woman, identified as Ellen Carter, a 66-year old resident of Lakeside, died due to her injuries.

Officers investigating the stabbing determined Frank Brower, 77, as the suspect and were able to locate his home address in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard in unincorporated El Cajon, per police.

Police say the suspect and victim were believed to be co-owners of the pharmacy.

San Diego police coordinated with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s helicopter crew to confirm Brower’s location, identifying a car backed up to a horse trailer that matched the suspect’s vehicle.

In the helicopter video, Brower is seen loading items into the SUV as officers along with sheriff’s deputies approach his vehicle.

SDPD Officer Robert Raynor’s body-worn camera shows officers yelling at the suspect several times to put his hands up and to not to enter the vehicle as he continues to rummage through the rear driver’s side door. When Brower refuses the officers’ commands, he is hit by four less-lethal bean bag rounds that had minimal effect.

Brower then can be seen, in both Raynor’s body-worn camera and helicopter footage, reaching into the back to grab a rifle. The suspect is asked to drop the weapon and does not comply, prompting officers Raynor and Salvador Laurel-Torres to fire their service weapons that struck Brower.

First responders provided medical aid to revive Brower, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine if the officers involved in the shooting bear any criminal liability.