Bodycam video shows fatal police shooting in City Heights

WARNING: The video below shows surveillance and body camera recordings of police shooting a suspect and contains explicit language. Many viewers may find it disturbing.

SAN DIEGO — Police Friday released body camera video of the moment officers fatally shot a man who was pointing a weapon, later determined to be an airsoft gun, towards them.

Around 3:50 p.m. Thursday, two women were driving in the 4300 block of Menlo Avenue when they said a man pointed a handgun at them and “manipulated the slide as if he was loading the gun,” San Diego police said in the YouTube video. The woman drove away and called 911.

When officers arrived, they detained two people at the location one of the women provided. The women drove back to the scene, where they told officers the man who had pointed a gun at them was one block down the street, and pointed him out to them, police said.

Officers say the man raised his hands and watched the weapon fall to the ground at his feet. The officers told him multiple times to step away from the weapon, but he ignored them, according to police. He reached down, picked up the weapon and pointed it “in the direction of” officers, police said.

Seven officers fired their weapons and the man fell to the ground. When officers saw the man was still moving and had the weapon pointed in the officers’ direction, officers fired a second round. The gun was still next to the man’s hand, and he was still moving. Officers so officers used a K-9 and a bean bag round as they approached the body with ballistic shields.

When officers examined the weapon, they determined it was an airsoft gun.