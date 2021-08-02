Bodycam video shows police fatally shoot armed man behind fast-food restaurant

WARNING: The video below shows body camera recordings of police shooting a suspect during a recent incident. Some viewers may find it disturbing.

SAN DIEGO — Police Monday released body camera video of police fatally shooting an armed man behind a fast-food restaurant in San Diego’s Talmadge area.

Around 9 p.m. on July 23, San Diego police received a call about a shooting in the 5900 block of University Avenue in the El Cerrito neighborhood. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle and the direction it was headed to police.

Minutes later, a police helicopter spotted the car driving westbound on Dwight Street. The helicopter crew directed officers to the car’s location near 54th Street and El Cajon Boulevard, police said.

In a compilation video released by police, aerial footage from the helicopter shows a police cruiser following the car into a Grocery Outlet parking lot. When the car pulls into a parking spot, a man identified by police as 22-year-old Jesus Valeta gets out of the rear passenger door and starts running north on El Cajon Boulevard. He crosses the street and runs into the parking lot of a Yoshinoya fast-food restaurant. Valeta runs in a circle around the restaurant, passing cars in the drive-through.

In the body camera video, officers chasing Valeta can be heard demanding him to stop and drop the gun.

“Don’t move! Get on the ground! Drop the gun, drop the gun, drop the gun!” one officer is heard saying as he chases Valeta through the drive-through.

“Get on the ground! Get on the ground,” another officer is heard yelling.

At one point, Valeta trips and falls, dropping his gun. He then picks it up and starts running again.

In one image from an officer’s body camera, police highlight Valeta’s finger on the trigger of the gun.

Valeta then runs onto a landscaped area, where he stumbles again. While on the ground, police say he brought his arm backwards, and that the barrel of the gun was pointed in the direction of officers standing behind him. That’s when two officers fired their weapons. Valeta then threw the gun in front of him, police said.

Valeta was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police say investigators recovered Valeta’s handgun and found that the trigger had been pulled and that there was a round in the chamber that didn’t fire.

Officers arrested the three men inside the car, where they found two more firearms. All three guns were “ghost guns,” police said.

Police say the three men are suspected of being involved in a shooting earlier that day at Belmont Park.