SAN DIEGO — San Diego police on Tuesday released bodycam video of an officer shooting and killing an armed man at a South Bay transit center.

Police received a call on June 6 about a report of a disturbance with a weapon at the Iris Avenue Trolley Station in San Ysidro.

Around 8:45 p.m., surveillance video on the MTS UC San Diego Blue Line initially caught the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Mauricio Sanchez Ramos, acting erratically as he rocked back and forth in his seat on the trolley.

Moments later, the video shows the suspect pull what appeared to be a gun from his waistband and then pace and wave the weapon in front of passengers on the trolley.

As the train arrives at the San Ysidro Station, Ramos is seen walking up to the security camera and pointing the gun at it.

When officers arrived on scene, they approached the trolley where there appeared to be no one onboard besides the suspect.

Officers open the trolley doors and can be heard on the bodycam demanding the suspect several times to put his hands up.

Ramos is seen in the video walking toward officers and pulling a gun from his waistband, which he then points at the officers. This act prompts Officer Ruben Berton to fire his service weapon, killing the suspect.

Authorities later identified Ramos’ weapon as a Glock-style .177 caliber BB gun.

The Commission on Police Practices will conduct a review of the shooting, according to SDPD.