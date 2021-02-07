Body pulled from the water at Lake Murray

LA MESA, Calif. — San Diego lifeguards pulled a body from the water at Lake Murray Sunday afternoon.

Police said the recovery began after someone reported seeing a body in the lake near the 5500 block of Kiowa Drive just before 1 p.m.

Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department said the Medical Examiner’s Office was notified and took possession of the body.

The gender and age of the person recovered were not immediately released.

Lake Murray is located within the boundary of Mission Trails Regional Park, which lies between the city of San Diego and the neighboring communities of La Mesa and Santee. The lake is open for shore fishing and private boats sunrise to sunset, seven days a week.

