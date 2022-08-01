LAKESIDE, Calif. – The body of a middle-aged man was pulled from a pond early Monday morning in Lakeside, authorities said.

Around 3:30 a.m., deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department were called out to a pond near Willow Drive and Moreno Drive for a welfare check on a person reported in the water, according to Lt. Chris Steffen.

Upon arrival, officials located the man, approximately 50 years old, in the water, deceased. The San Diego County Sheriff Department’s Search and Rescue Dive Team was dispatched to the scene and were sent in to retrieve the body.

While officials say that the death is “suspicious,” there is “no indication of foul play” at this time. The identity of the man recovered has yet to be identified, officials stated.

An autopsy is set for Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Anonymous tips can be submitted to San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

The matter remains under investigation.